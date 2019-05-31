close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta goes de-glam in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Article 15'

The actress will be seen sporting simple salwar-suits with minimal make-up in the film. 

Sayani Gupta goes de-glam in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer &#039;Article 15&#039;

New Delhi: Actress Sayani Gupta will be seen in a de-glam avatar in Anubhav Sinha`s "Article 15", and says she likes to take up the challenge of doing something that she is not familiar with.

The actress will be seen in the film along with Ayushmann Khurrana, sporting simple salwar-suits with minimal make-up. 

"I don`t choose my films on the basis of what my character looks like, it`s always the script that attracts me," Sayani said in a statement. 

"But at the same time, there is a lot of thought and work that I put into every character. Some of them require me to go the extra mile. I like to take up the challenge of doing something that I am not familiar with," she added. 

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution -- about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth -- and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on "shocking true events", "Article 15" also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is scheduled to be released on June 28.

Tags:
Sayani GuptaArtcile 15Anubhav Sinhaarticle 15Article 15 release
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif fly off to London with little munchkin Taimur — Take a look at their pics

Must Watch

PT6M36S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day