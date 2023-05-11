'Script She Couldn’t Say No To': Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Tabu’s Reaction To 'Chandni Bar'

New Delhi: From being rejected admission in FTII to returning as a chief guest, sixth fail Madhur Bhandarkar unfolds secrets of his films Chandni Bar, Page 3 and others on Maniesh Paul’s podcast.

Scaling an inspiring journey from dropping out of school after failing the sixth standard to selling video cassettes before making his first film, the National Award-winning filmmaker revealed from secrets of his life in a heartwarming conversation with Maniesh Paul on his podcast.

After the failure of his debut film, Madhur Bhandarkar stumbled upon the idea of Chandni Bar due to an expected visit to a ladies' dance bar. Haunted by the song Mungda and the dancers in the bar, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed the process of his research for the film as he visited the varied types of dance bars across Mumbai. After a long time of research, Madhur came up with the script of Chandni Bar, starring Tabu and Atul Kulkarni.

Recalling the conversation with Tabu, Madhur Bhandarkar said, “Tabu said to me you came to me with a script I couldn’t say no to, and often jokes, Madhur Bhandarkar is my discovery to the Indian Entertainment Industry.”

Being a keen observer, Madhur Bhandarkar has offered some of the finest films on social issues in India including Chandni Bar, Corporate, Traffic Signal, Page 3, Fashion and the recent success India Lockdown amongst others.

Revealing yet another instance of observation, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed he included real incidents he witnessed at Bollywood parties and funerals for his film Page 3.

Being an unabashedly crude filmmaker, Madhur Bhandarkar has always presented a mirror to the society with his films.

Unearthing untold secrets of celebrities across the spectrum, Maniesh Paul’s podcast has been instrumental in offering an insight into the unknown aspects of their lives through his podcast. The Maniesh Paul Podcast has earlier invited guests like Govinda, Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Grover, Geeta Kapur, Prajakta Koli, Krushna Abhishek amongst many others. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing for his debut web show Rafuchakkar which was recently announced under the slate reveal of Jio Studios.