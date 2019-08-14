close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Meera Chopra

'Section 375' a life-changing experience: Meera Chopra

Actress Meera Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of "Section 375", says it was challenging to play a rape victim in the forthcoming film.

&#039;Section 375&#039; a life-changing experience: Meera Chopra
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of "Section 375", says it was challenging to play a rape victim in the forthcoming film.

"'Section 375' was a life-changing experience for me and for my career. Playing this character was very traumatic and difficult for me in the beginning, and once the filming was over, it took me some time to get out of it. 

"Shooting for this role really broke my heart to even imagine what real rape victims go through, I hope this movie gives strength to women to fight for justice", Meera said.

'Section 375' is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the film, Richa Chadha plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court. 

The courtroom drama will release on September 13.

Tags:
Meera ChopraSection 375
Next
Story

Not feeling victimised: John Abraham

Must Watch

PT11M53S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniya: Watch top 19 stories of the day