'Section 375' a life-changing experience: Meera Chopra

Mumbai: Actress Meera Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of "Section 375", says it was challenging to play a rape victim in the forthcoming film.

"'Section 375' was a life-changing experience for me and for my career. Playing this character was very traumatic and difficult for me in the beginning, and once the filming was over, it took me some time to get out of it.

"Shooting for this role really broke my heart to even imagine what real rape victims go through, I hope this movie gives strength to women to fight for justice", Meera said.

'Section 375' is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the film, Richa Chadha plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she was raped by a filmmaker (played by Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye Khanna's character in court.

The courtroom drama will release on September 13.