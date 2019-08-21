Section 375: Akshaye Khanna looks geared up for intense courtroom face off in latest poster

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer 'Section 375' was dropped by the makers some time back and the courtroom drama promised to be a gripping tale. The 2.46-minute-long trailer showed Richa and Akshaye playing advocates for a rape survivor and an accused respectively.

Days later, on Wednesday, the makers released a character poster of the film that shows Akshaye dressed up as a lawyer with a serious, intense look on his face. The tagline on the poster reads, "Marzi ya jabardasti?'

The makers also announced the film's release date, i.e. September 13, 2019. Interestingly, the film will face a clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's 'Dream Girl', which is also releasing on the same day.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of 'Section 375' writing, "Akshaye Khanna... Character poster of #Section375... Costars Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra... Directed by Ajay Bahl... Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and SCIPL... 13 Sept 2019 release."

A courtroom drama, 'Section 375' is directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and SCIPL. It is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code laws, in India.

The former director, Manish Gupta, who had penned the script, was reportedly removed from the project after a fallout with the film producer owing to Akshaye's alleged preference for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

Akshaye plays a criminal lawyer called Tarun Saluja, a best-in-the-business defense lawyer for a rape-accused filmmaker played by Rahul Bhatt. Richa on the other hand will be seen donning a black robe as a public prosecutor, Hiral Mehta to the victim, played by Meera Chopra.