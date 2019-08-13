close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Section 375

Section 375 trailer out: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chada battle it out in courtroom drama

While Akshaye appears to be the best-in-the-business defence lawyer for a filmmaker played by Rahul, who is accused of rape by a woman played by Meera Chopra. 

Section 375 trailer out: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chada battle it out in courtroom drama
Film poster

New Delhi: The first official trailer of Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer 'Section 375' was dropped by the makers today and the courtroom drama promises to be a gripping tale. The 2.46-minute-long trailer showed Richa and Akshaye playing advocates for a rape survivor and an accused respectively. 

While Akshaye appears to be the best-in-the-business defence lawyer for a filmmaker played by Rahul, who is accused of rape by a woman played by Meera Chopra. Richa, on the other hand, is seen in an equally convincing role as a public prosecutor to the victim. 

The trailer is replete with some heavy, stimulating dialogues. It starts with the victim answering questions put forward by a male police inspector, that rape survivors have to go through in such rape allegations. 

Watch the trailer below: 

A courtroom drama, 'Section 375' is directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and SCIPL. It is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code laws, in India. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on September 13, 2019.

The former director, Manish Gupta, who had penned the script, was reportedly removed from the project after a fallout with the film producer owing to Akshaye's alleged preference for 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. 

Tags:
Section 375Akshaye KhannaRahul BhattAjay BahlKumar Mangal Pathak
Next
Story

'Saaho' to release in IMAX screens worldwide

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Watch: Jammu and Kashmir prepares for grand 'Independence Day' celebration on 15 Aug