Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee Bags Film With Amitabh Bachchan, Calls It His 'Moment Of Eklavya Meeting Dronacharya'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Banerjee has featured in several character roles in films and web-series. The actor gained prominence after portraying Jana in Stree and Jaffa in Rana Naidu, and has continued this success by turning in back-to-back standout performances. Now we only want to see more of him every time we see him on screen. Today, taking to social media, Banerjee made an announcement informing that he will be a part of Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty starrer Section 84.

Abhishek Banerjee penned down an emotional note saying “Section 84 is my moment of EKLAVYA meeting his DRONACHARYA .. for me when I knew nothing about acting I knew only one name AMITABH BACCHAN, from a boy who used to be hypnotised by him to be actually getting an opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame , life truly has become a full circle for me with this film …. This is what dreams are made of, bacchan mania continues, this time I m going to be a part of it infront of camera!! Thank you thank you Ribhu sir you hv no idea how much my younger self is jumping with joy to be on your set and experience the mania I think we all hv been struck by for years now !”

Recently, the makers also announced Diana Penty in one of the key roles. ‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.