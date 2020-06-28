Seen Vicky Kaushal's new look as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw yet?

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his next film, paid tribute to the decorated soldier on his 12th death anniversary on Saturday (June, 27). He shared two posts to remember Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw - a video saluting him and the other is a picture of Vicky as the Field Marshal in the film.

In the picture, Vicky is seen bearing an uncanny similarity with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. "A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw," he captioned his post.

The video montage featured an original clip of Sam Manekshaw addressing a crowd of uniform personnel. It later unveiled the second look of Vicky for the film - a midshot picture, where he is seen wearing the uniform and posing for the camera.

"Remembering one of India's finest - Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. This journey is going to be very special," the 'Raazi' actor wrote.

Vicky Kaushal's first look for the film was launched on the same day in 2019. "I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India - Sam Manekshaw. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings," he had captioned the post.

The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, who had also cast Vicky in 'Raazi'.