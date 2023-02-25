topStoriesenglish2576980
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SELFIEE BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Selfiee Day 1 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets 'Disastrous' Opening of Rs 2.55 Cr

Selfiee Day 1 Box Office Collections: The movie features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi together for the first time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Selfiee Day 1 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets 'Disastrous' Opening of Rs 2.55 Cr

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' released this week and suprisingly it has got a low opening. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz.

Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films joined hands with Sukumaran and producer-distributor Listin Stephen's company Magic Frames -- who are marking their Hindi cinema debut as producers.

The Malayalam original Driving License revolves around a superstar (Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor. Lal Jr directed the film from a script by Sachy.

The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. 

It has been directed by Good Newwz fame filmmaker Raj Mehta.

 

Live Tv

Selfiee Box Office CollectionsSelfiee Day 1 collectionsSelfiee movie reviewAkshay KumarEmraan Hashmiselfiee collections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985