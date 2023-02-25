Selfiee Day 1 Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets 'Disastrous' Opening of Rs 2.55 Cr

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee' released this week and suprisingly it has got a low opening. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote: #Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz.

Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films joined hands with Sukumaran and producer-distributor Listin Stephen's company Magic Frames -- who are marking their Hindi cinema debut as producers.

The Malayalam original Driving License revolves around a superstar (Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills but loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor. Lal Jr directed the film from a script by Sachy.

The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

It has been directed by Good Newwz fame filmmaker Raj Mehta.