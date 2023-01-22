topStoriesenglish
Selfiee trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's masala-entertainer promises rollar-coaster ride

'Selfiee' is helmed by Raj Mehta. The movie is a remake of the Malyalam-language film 'Driving License', which starred South stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It is all set to release in the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have teamed up for the first time for an upcoming masala entertainer 'Selfiee'. Ever since the first look of the film was out last year, their fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the movie. And now, the makers of 'Selfiee' unveiled the first official trailer on Sunday (Jan 22). 

'Selfiee; also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha as female leads. The plot of the film revolves around a superstar and his superfan. While Akshay plays the role of a film personality, Emraan will be seen as a middle-class cop, who is his diehard fan. Emraan's character in the film would go to any length to fulfil his and son's dream to click a selfie with their favourite superstar. However, things turn sour after Akshay insults Emraan Hashmiin front of his son and even calls him an 'opportunist'. The 3-minute long trailer if filled with dose of action, comedy and emotions. While Akshay is exuding his superstar's vibe in the trailer, Emraan steals the show. Nushrratt and Diana are in a blink-and-miss appearances. 

"Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #Selfiee hai," wrote Akshay alongside the trailer. Watch the trailer of 'Selfiee' here:

'Selfiee' is helmed by Raj Mehta. The movie is a remake of the Malyalam-language film 'Driving License', which starred South stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The official Hindi adaption is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and late Arun Bhatia among others. It is all set to release in the theatres on February 24, 2023.

