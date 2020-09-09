Sequels which failed to live up to fans' expectations - Take a look

New Delhi: Sequels have been a trend in Bollywood and Hollywood for years now. Crafting a good sequel to a film that has already been loved by the audiences is not an easy job. In some cases, the filmmakers have exceeded, but mostly, when it comes to the Hindi film industry, sequels have proven to be a bad choice.

Of late, we have seen sequels to films such as 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Hindi Medium', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Sadak' and others. A few of them were liked by the audience and some never saw the light of the day.

Even in Hollywood, sequels or trilogies failed to weave the magic that the original movies created.

Today, we'll take a look at the performance of some of these films:

Love Aaj Kal: In 2009, Imtiaz Ali made 'Love Aaj Kal' with Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and the film received a huge reception. A decade later, he decided to make a sequel to the film with Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Despite being a much-anticipated film, 'Love Aaj Kal 2' failed to create that impression in the audience's minds.

Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, can be counted as the worst-performing films of the year. Despite a huge star cast, 'Sadak 2' got an IMDb rating of one star. The release was hit by the coronavirus pandemic and hence, the makers decided to present it on an OTT platform. 'Sadak 2' is the sequel to Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's hit film of 1991.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan' was a sleeper hit. It was the second part of 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan', which starred Ayushmann opposite Bhumi Pednekar, and the cine-goers had loved it.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' series has three parts. The first one, which released in 2010, was a blockbuster. The second part hit the screens in 2012 and the third in 2019. 'Dabangg 3' was the second lowest-grossing film in the franchise.

Street Dancer 3D: After 2015's 'ABCD 2', Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan collaborated once again for their dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'. Both the films were loved by their fans, but the first part performed better at the box office.

Also, some other movies such as 'Great Grand Masti', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara', 'Jism 2' are touted as the worst sequels.

Apart from Bollywood films, sequels have also taken over the OTT platforms. We are currently awaiting the release of part 2 of web-series such as 'The Family Man', 'Hostages 2', 'Mirzapur 2', 'Made in Heaven 2' and others while 'Breathe 2' and 'Four More Shots Please! 2' have already hit their respective platforms.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, 'Basic Instinct 2', 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', 'Blues Brothers 2000', 'Spider-Man 3', 'The Godfather: Part III', 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' and many others failed to receive a blockbuster welcome as compared to their first or second parts.