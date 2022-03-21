Shabaash Mithu teaser out: Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj creates history – WATCH!

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all geared up with her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. So on Monday, the actress shared the teaser of her upcoming outing.

The teaser of the film begins with Taapsee wearing the Team India blue jersey, with the name Mithali written on it.

Sharing the teaser on her social media account, Taapsee wrote, “In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history ….. instead she created HERSTORY!

The stage is all set with the auditorium all jam-packed and cheering for Mithali while she was heading to the field for an important match.

She is known as one of the best players of India Women's ODI cricket team and so once again she arrives on the field to show her magic to the audience.

For the unversed, 'Shabaash Mithu' is based on the life of India Women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of Mithali Raj's life. Vijay Raaz will also be seen in a leading role. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven.

Talking about Taapsee's work front, she has 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?' and 'Blurr' in the pipeline.