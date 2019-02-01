Shabana Azmi to star in Renuka Shahane's directorial

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shabana Azmi to star in Renuka Shahane&#039;s directorial

Mumbai: Actress Renuka Shahane will direct a Hindi film that will star veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

"Karwaan" actress Mithila Palkar will also play a prominent role in the film. There were rumours of Kajol also joining the cast. 

"I am directing a film with Shabanaji and Mithila. There is a third protagonist in the film. I am in the process of finalising for that part," said Renuka.

The film spans the lives of three generations of women. This isn`t the first film that Renuka will direct. She earlier directed a Marathi film "Rita", which was a screen adaptation of Renuka`s mother Shanta Gokhale`s novel.

