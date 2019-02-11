हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan talk about 'Badla', unveil first posters on Twitter

The first posters of the movie 'Badla' were shared by SRK and Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan talk about &#039;Badla&#039;, unveil first posters on Twitter
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter chat left the fans wondering as to what 'badla' are they talking about. Well, it' not what you think. Big B is starring in a movie produced by Red Chillies and it's titled 'Badla'.

SRK first thronged Twitter and wrote: “Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega...”

Big B responded saying, “Arey bhai @iamsrk, Badla lene ka time toh nikal gaya .. Ab toh sab ko Badla dene ka time hai.”

And before people could think more, the first posters of the movie 'Badla' were shared by SRK and Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

The movie brings back Bachchan senior and Taapsee Pannu together on the silver screens after 'Pink'. The revenge drama is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film 'Contratiempo'.

It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment and is set to hit the screens on March 8, 2019.

Tell us what you think about the first look posters?

 

Shah Rukh KhanAmitabh BachchanBadlabadla postersbadla first lookTaapsee Pannu
