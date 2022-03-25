Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to wrap up shoot of 'Pathaan' Spain schedule this month

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been shooting for a grandiose song of 'Pathan' in Mallorca, a Balearic Island of Spain, for the past few days. The two are now set to head to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they will wrap up the schedule on March 27.

A trade source reveals, "'Pathaan' is the first film to be shot in Mallorca, Spain. Its expensive, exquisite and luxurious setting makes it one of the best tourist destinations of the world and Siddharth Anand and YRF definitely wanted to film 'Pathaan' over here to achieve a level of scale that has not been seen before in Hindi cinema."

Talking about the next leg of shooting in the Spain schedule, the source further says that the final part of the schedule will involve physically demanding action sequences.

He says, "After Mallorca, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will head to Cadiz and Jerez for an action schedule that is simply unreal. They will be pushing their bodies to the hilt and filming some death-defying stunts!"

The source goes on to mention that the production is looking to wrap up the schedule by March 27, 'Pathaan' team is aiming to wrap the Spain schedule on March 27. Sid Anand wanted a big international schedule to wow audiences and he has managed to somehow achieve his vision with YRF. SRK and Deepika are looking absolutely drool-worthy and looks like Sid wants them to scorch the big screen."

"SRK and DP's pairing has delivered historic blockbusters and there is a definite intent by the makers to make `Pathaan` their biggest film to date", the source concludes.

'Pathan', which marks SRK's comeback to movies after almost four years, will see him essaying the role of a spy. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier, the film`s teaser gave an insight about its premise and the titular character with SRK appearing in a silhouette, generating a massive hype.