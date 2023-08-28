trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654607
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAWAN

Shah Rukh Khan Fan Clubs Go Big, 100+ Bikes Take The Rage Of 'Jawan' In Bengaluru

The fan clubs of SRK are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for the superstar by conducting various kinds of promotional activities. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Fan Clubs Go Big, 100+ Bikes Take The Rage Of 'Jawan' In Bengaluru Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan are not leaving any change to make the release of Jawan a celebration. With each passing day, the excitement for the release is constantly elevating to a high degree with fans eagerly waiting for its advance booking windows to open. Especially, the fan clubs of SRK are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for the superstar by conducting various kinds of promotional activities. While fan clubs from different cities are fully drenched in the fever of Jawan, recently around 100+ bikers came on the roads of Bengaluru as they were rallying for the film. 

After the prominent fan clubs of SRK took over Aurangabad, Chandigarh, and various cities of India by sticking posters of Jawan on every street, printing Jawan posters on T-shirts and hand bands, and displaying the videos of the film on the busiest street of Aurangabad, now the fan club in Bengaluru has started the promotional drill. The roads of Silicon Valley of India witnessed a massive crowd of 100+ bikers who conducted a rally for the film. The bikes were also covered with the posters of Jawan. They also went on to organize a huge flash mob in front of a theatre in the city where they danced to the songs of Jawan. 


This is indeed a kind of craze that has never been witnessed before for any film. Jawan is indeed the biggest film of India that is gearing up for its release and SRK fans are eagerly looking forward to flocking to the advance booking windows as soon as it begins. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train