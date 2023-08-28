Shah Rukh Khan Fan Clubs Go Big, 100+ Bikes Take The Rage Of 'Jawan' In Bengaluru

New Delhi: The fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan are not leaving any change to make the release of Jawan a celebration. With each passing day, the excitement for the release is constantly elevating to a high degree with fans eagerly waiting for its advance booking windows to open. Especially, the fan clubs of SRK are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for the superstar by conducting various kinds of promotional activities. While fan clubs from different cities are fully drenched in the fever of Jawan, recently around 100+ bikers came on the roads of Bengaluru as they were rallying for the film.

After the prominent fan clubs of SRK took over Aurangabad, Chandigarh, and various cities of India by sticking posters of Jawan on every street, printing Jawan posters on T-shirts and hand bands, and displaying the videos of the film on the busiest street of Aurangabad, now the fan club in Bengaluru has started the promotional drill. The roads of Silicon Valley of India witnessed a massive crowd of 100+ bikers who conducted a rally for the film. The bikes were also covered with the posters of Jawan. They also went on to organize a huge flash mob in front of a theatre in the city where they danced to the songs of Jawan.

#Jawan fever in Bangalore

Ground level promotion by our team!!!



Zinda Banda ka dance matka with super cool Bike Rally promoting#JawanFirstDayFirstShow #Jawan7thSeptember2023



Bangalore is good to go @iamsrk Chief..!



Are you Ready Ah?? @NayantharaLive @VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/7Ylou9bLI4 August 28, 2023

This is indeed a kind of craze that has never been witnessed before for any film. Jawan is indeed the biggest film of India that is gearing up for its release and SRK fans are eagerly looking forward to flocking to the advance booking windows as soon as it begins.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.