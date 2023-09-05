trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658433
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAWAN

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat, Dance On 'Jawan' Songs Ahead Of Release - Watch

On Tuesday, SRK fans gathered outside his house Mannat in Mumbai and danced to the tune of his songs. A group of dance members were seen outside Mannat performing various dance forms.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 10:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Gather Outside Mannat, Dance On 'Jawan' Songs Ahead Of Release - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The craze for actor Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film ‘Jawan’ is increasing day by day. Fans are really excited and are eagerly anticipating the premiere of his new film, Jawan.’

On Tuesday, SRK fans gathered outside his house Mannat in Mumbai and danced to the tune of his songs. A group of dance members were seen outside Mannat performing various dance forms.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which left the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh’s looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted in different avatars.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see her romancing SRK. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.

Antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience's curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes
The trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father)," this dialogue of SRK in the trailer sure gave a hint at what amazing filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers.

The film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 7.

SRK has not only ‘Jawan’ to entertain his audience but he will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train