Shah Rukh Khan fans trend #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow amid the Boycott calls!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film `Laal Singh Chaddha` recently faced a lot of backlash on social media, after which Shah Rukh Khan fans seem worried about the actor`s comeback film `Pathaan`.

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending over Twitter after the users went through the archives and dug up Aamir`s controversial "India`s growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Due to the complete boycott trend, the film has suffered a huge loss at the box office, and the collections of the film are not much impressive.

Looking at the ongoing situation in Bollywood, where big films are not getting a good response from the audience, Shah Rukh Khan`s fans have started trending #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow on Twitter, in order to support the actor`s comeback film.

Check out what the netizens say: The `Baazigar` actor will be making his big Bollywood comeback after four years from an action thriller film `Pathaan` alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is among the most awaited films and is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Makers recently unveiled the motion poster of Shah Rukh and Deepika from the film, which got positive feedback from the netizens.

Apart from that, the `Chak De! India` actor will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film `Dunki` alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.