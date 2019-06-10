close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3?

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, is set to team with 'Sanju' director Raj Kumar Hirani. 

Ranbir Kapoor replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3?
File photo

New Delhi: There have been reports of filmmaker Farhan Akhtar working on the script of the third installment of 'Don' for a long time. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. 

Farhan produced, wrote and directed the first two installments of Don, both of which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Now, we hear that the filmmaker may rope in actor Ranbir Kapoor as the lead in the third installement of the franchise. 

It is to be noted that after the failure of 'Zero', Shah Rukh Khan did not announce any new project. Sources said that the superstar apparently wanted to keep himself away from the film for a while now.

However, reports are on that Shah Rukh is apparently in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for his next. The film will be directed by Hirani and produced under the banner of Red Chillies. And if the said thing happens, both the actors will be seen swapping their directors for their next. Ranbir has worked with Hirani in 2018-released 'Sanju', which turned out to be one of the highest-grossers of the year. 

Ranbir is currently shooting for 'Brahmastra' starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in lead roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. 

On the other hand, Shah Rukh is in the news for the second season of his chat show 'Ted Talks' which is all set to go on air. 
 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanRanbir KapoorDon 3Rohit ShettyFarhan Akhtar
Next
Story

Salman Khan's set to crush Akshay Kumar's Kesari to become 2019's second highest grosser

Must Watch

PT37M56S

Kathua rape and murder case: Six accused convicted, one let off