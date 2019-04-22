Shah Rukh Khan has this to say about Salman Khan's 'Bharat' trailer

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan dropped the trailer of his upcoming venture 'Bharat'. The extravaganza is filled with Bharat's love for the nation. As soon as the trailer was unveiled, social media exploded with positive response from the fans.

Salman's good friend Shah Rukh Khan watched the trailer and liked it too. He tweeted about it and wrote: “Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob.”

Salman and SRK share a great camaraderie in real life and have often shown immense support for each other's work.

The movie is helmed by 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' fame filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Jackie Shroff plays Salman's father and this tale touches upon the tale of partition as well.

'Bharat' has been produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. The story has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar and Varun V Sharma. It is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

The movie features Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh to name a few amongst the supporting cast.

The film is releasing on Eid, June 5, 2019.