Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's DDLJ back in Maratha Mandir as Mumbai theatres reopen!

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films (YRF) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), is a film that shaped romance and pop culture in India and has become an iconic, cult classic. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time! While on a historic 1,274-week run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre, it was forced to temporarily close in March due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. Now, with theatres reopening in Maharashtra, DDLJ is back again to spread love and warmth this festive season.

“As cinemas have been permitted to re-open in Mumbai, Yash Raj Films is thrilled to bring the longest-running film in the history of Indian Cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, back to the silver screen at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. The film has just completed 25 years and audiences can bank on the film to entertain themselves in these uncertain times by transporting them to the world of Raj & Simran,” reveals Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution, Yash Raj Films.

DDLJ, which was made at a budget of 4 crore, emerged as a blockbuster in 1995 as it collected 89 crore in India and 13.50 crore in overseas markets. Thus, total collections stood at 102.50 crore worldwide in 1995! In today’s inflation-adjusted value, DDLJ’s collection stands at a staggering 455 crore in India and 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal 524 crore!

The film will also be re-released across the world to mark DDLJ’s 25th-year celebrations. YRF has planned the film to open in Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland to begin with.