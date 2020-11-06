हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DDLJ

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's DDLJ back in Maratha Mandir as Mumbai theatres reopen!

While on a historic 1,274-week run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre, it was forced to temporarily close in March due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. 

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol&#039;s DDLJ back in Maratha Mandir as Mumbai theatres reopen!

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films (YRF) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), is a film that shaped romance and pop culture in India and has become an iconic, cult classic. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time! While on a historic 1,274-week run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre, it was forced to temporarily close in March due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. Now, with theatres reopening in Maharashtra, DDLJ is back again to spread love and warmth this festive season.

“As cinemas have been permitted to re-open in Mumbai, Yash Raj Films is thrilled to bring the longest-running film in the history of Indian Cinema, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, back to the silver screen at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai. The film has just completed 25 years and audiences can bank on the film to entertain themselves in these uncertain times by transporting them to the world of Raj & Simran,” reveals Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution, Yash Raj Films.

DDLJ, which was made at a budget of 4 crore, emerged as a blockbuster in 1995 as it collected 89 crore in India and 13.50 crore in overseas markets. Thus, total collections stood at 102.50 crore worldwide in 1995! In today’s inflation-adjusted value, DDLJ’s collection stands at a staggering 455 crore in India and 69 crore in overseas territories, taking the total worldwide collections to a phenomenal 524 crore!

The film will also be re-released across the world to mark DDLJ’s 25th-year celebrations. YRF has planned the film to open in Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland to begin with.

 

Tags:
DDLJShah Rukh KhanSalman KhanDilwale Dulhania Le JayengeMaratha Mandir
Next
Story

Ganapath: Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world
  • 84,11,724Confirmed
  • 1,24,985Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "COVID-19's third wave in Delhi"