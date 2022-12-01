topStoriesenglish
Shah Rukh Khan leaves fans excited, drops new Pathaan poster ahead of its release

The release of 'Pathaan' will coincide with Republic Day weekend and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. The film will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to the silver screen after his 2018 film 'Zero'.

Dec 01, 2022

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a king-sized comeback on the big screen with highly-anticipated film 'Pathaan'. The action-thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films and is all set to arrive in cinemas on January 25, 2023. On Thursday, Shah Rukh took to Instagram and dropped a teaser of the film, leaving his fans all the more excited.

He wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The release of 'Pathaan' will be coinciding with Republic Day weekend along with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu. The film will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after his 2018 film 'Zero'.

The makers dropped 'Pathaan's teaser on November 2, 2022, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday. The teaser wreaked havoc on the internet as people went hysterical about the 'Badshah's return to the cinema after four long years. The insane action spectacle that the makers are promising, a ravishing never-seen-before avatar of Deepika Padukone and the fight between the good and the evil as SRK takes on John Abraham to save India! 

The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features action hero John Abraham in a key role. 'Pathaan' marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'. This will the first time John will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh. The action star has previously worked with Deepika in 'Desi Boyz' and 'Race 2'.

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on a ominous villain who is hell bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus.

