Shah Rukh Khan Promises Intense Action With New ‘Jawan’ Promo Ahead Of Japan Release

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently clinched the Best Actor honour at the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, is set to release his box-office juggernaut ‘Jawan’ in Japan.

Ahead of the release of the film in the land of the rising sun, he shared a thrilling new promo for his film Jawan, confirming that the action-packed adventure will hit Japanese screens on November 29.

The actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and teased fans with a glimpse of the intense narrative. He wrote, “Get ready for an intense, fiery and action-packed adventure as #Jawan makes its way to Japan”. Jawan marks a significant milestone in Bollywood, being co-written and directed by Atlee in his Hindi film debut.

The film has already made waves at the box office and is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars SRK in dual roles of a father and a son. The plot centres around a jailer at a women’s prison who recruits inmates to execute daring heists, shedding light on corruption and societal issues.

It also stars Nayanthara (in her Hindi film debut), Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra.

With the Japan release date fast approaching, excitement is building among fans and newcomers alike. Jawan has already captivated audiences with its gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences, and the anticipation for its international debut is palpable. As Shah Rukh Khan continues to redefine his legacy in the film industry, fans eagerly await the global impact of ‘Jawan’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in ‘King’ along with his daughter Suhana Khan. The film will mark Suhana’s second film after her streaming disaster ‘The Archies’.