New Delhi: The entertainment world has seen films of different genres ruling over the hearts of the audience. However, among many, action and massive cinema have garnered love from the audience. But, amid the rush where we as an audience mostly welcomed action-packed cinema, few love stories left a distinct impact on our minds. However, violent cinema with grand visuals looks appealing, but the strength of holding the audience in the theater with a heartwarming and loving story is something that the magic of love stories. Some love stories are there that made their way above the action genre and impressed the masses.

Worth to say, Rajkumar Hirani who has the finest art of portraying emotions on the screen has brought a riveting tale of love that made the world fall in love with its heart-touching story starring Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, it's Dunki. While the box office had been ruled by the massive cinema, Rajkumar Hirani with his cinema brilliance arrived as a breath of fresh air with a heartwarming story about the Donkey Route that people take to reach the other side of the border illegally. With its heart-touching narrative, Dunki garnered immense love from the audience of all age groups. It's certainly a very big feat for a film of this genre to achieve massive love and dominate the box office with its whooping collection and indeed that's the beauty of Rajkumar Hirani's film. The film also arrived as the Biggest box office success for the nonaction genre.

However more such films include, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a love story of this generation that resonated with the audience, especially the youngsters. It's s story that found it's a piece of it in everyone's love story. Another would be, a big-screen love story that Karan Johar brought to the audience amid the rush of action films, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani that truly proved the power of romantic comedy family drama. The film indeed arrived with a story of a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. This is where the film won, a narrative of the modern world with a perfect blend of different emotions.

Ahead of this, Kartik Aaryan starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha, a romantic drama film of the year flocked the family audiences in large numbers to the theatres. The romantic entertainer also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead and every section of the audience loved the story which is thought-provoking and eye-opening. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is one of the most loved desi romantic entertainers. The romantic drama set in the backdrop of a small town made the audiences glued to it and provided the much-needed family entertainer that came as a fresh story different from what the audience had been consuming.

This way, as an audience, we got to see how different kinds of love stories came and left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. It indeed stands as proof that love stories still rule the heart of the audience come what may the genre is currently ruling.