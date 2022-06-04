MUMBAI: Taking his fans into a frenzy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday (June 4) unveiled a poster of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film 'Jawan' on social media.

The 56-year-old took to his Instagram account and dropped the first official poster of 'Jawan', calling it a special project for Red Chillies Entertainment.

He captioned the post writing, "It's a special redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank the @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now...Good to go Chief...!"

The film poster took the internet by storm with Shah Rukh Khan in a brand new avatar. King Khan could be seen exuding a tough, and angry aura, against a rugged background. Seemingly, he is wounded, as his face remains almost completely wrapped in bandages. But, that one-eye expression of the superstar has brought in a lot of praise from fans.

It is to be noted that the superstar is returning to the big screen after a gap of four years. He will make up for it with three back-to-back projects. He started off the year by announcing 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone, followed it up by revealing 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu, and on Friday, shared the teaser of 'Jawan', directed by Atlee.

Watch the 'Jawan' teaser below:

'Jawan' is a film produced by Gauri Khan, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, starring Shah Rukh Khan is his first pan-India film, which will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Live TV