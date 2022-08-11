Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ blows minds of the fans!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s much anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ released in theatres today. While the fans can’t stop praising Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya’s performance, they are much more delighted with King Khan's cameo. Lead actor Aamir Khan had recently confirmed that King Khan will make a special appearance in the film.

As soon as the film released on silver screen, fans shared clipping from cinema halls featuring Shah Rukh Khan. “People Going Mad For Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha,” commented one user. “Aadhe log to SRK sir ko dekhne aaye the...literally goosebumps,” added another user.

Fans were quite happy to see their superstar back on screen after a long time. His last release was Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ in 2018. The audiences are now eagerly awaiting his comeback in ‘Pathan’ which will hit the theatres next year.

Amidst several controversies around the film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Helmed by Advait Chandan, it is an official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks. The film was recently in the news due to Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha controversy on social media. During a media interaction, Aamir Khan even broke his silence on the trolls and said that he does not want to hurt anyone.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ marks Aamir Khan’s return to cinema after four long years. His last release was ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ back in 2018.'Laal Singh Chaddha’ is clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’.