Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Postponed? Fans Speculate It Might Clash With Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’

New Delhi: After Pathaan’s massive success at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to collaborate with Atlee for ‘Jawan’ and the superstar’s looks leaked from the sets have kept fans excited. However, the latest update on the film is that it has been postponed.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#SRK - Dir #Atlee 's #Jawan release is being pushed from June to October.”

This left the fans confused as Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is also headed for a Diwali release so pushing the release date might led the two films to clash at the box office. “Oct means Diwali period? But, 2023's Diwali is pre-occupied by @BeingSalmanKhan's #Tiger3,” a user commented. “Well, hang on! Diwali is on 12th Nov this year. #Tiger3 on 10th Nov. Maybe #Jawaan on 1st Friday of Oct?,” wrote another user.

Jawan is helmed by Atlee. It also stars actress Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh`s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ on the other hand , is all set to release on November 10.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film`s teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film`s theme played in the background.

`Jawan` is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani`s `Dunki`. The film marks SRK`s first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu.