Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Teaser Prevue Is “Bestest”

The much-awaited teaser prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' is finally out, taking the internet by storm. Deepika Padukone will be seen making a special appearance.

Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
  • Jawan will release on September 7.
  • It is produced by Gauri Khan.
  • Fans call it a "blockbuster"

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Teaser Prevue Is “Bestest”

Jawan teaser prevue out: Amid a lot of anticipation and excitement among fans, the much-awaited teaser prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' is finally here. Makers shared the thrilling prevue on Monday, taking the internet by storm. And, we can say that Shah Rukh Khan has come to rule and how. Fans are quite impressed with SRK's never-seen-before avatar. Bonus: Deepika Padukone’s special appearance. Be it the high-octane action scenes or Nayanthara’s cop look, the teaser has ticked all the boxes. As soon as the prevue was released, fans went crazy and dropped reactions to it. While some call it a "peak commercial cinema", some also went on to call it a "better" version than Pathaan's trailer. A section of fans also compared the prevue with that of South Indian films. 

Jawan Teaser Prevue Out: Fans Are Super Excited

A fan wrote, "Jawan, appearing as an action-packed thriller featuring SRK in a never-before-seen avatar, is destined to be a blockbuster.”

A few have already declared that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is "another mega-blockbuster loading."

"Seems close to Chak De. Good luck," another fan commented.

“Jawan will be a pure mass deadly combo...Of SRK and Atlee anna has brought out the best of SRK that have never ever seen…Excitement is at peak,” a fan wrote while sharing the video. 

“Jawan Prevue Review: Power Punch. Bollywood first real step towards PAN India Cinema. The box office belongs to SRK. #Atlee my friend, you are a genius,” another added. 

“This is going to be one heck of an incredible movie! Really looking forward too,” a fan shared the prevue and wrote. 

“Jawan Prevue is the bestest teaser” said a few.

So far, the prevue has been widely shared and it is already trending on the microblogging site.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, an action-thriller film, Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. While we saw SRK performing some really intense action scenes, the prevue also gave a glimpse of Deepika Padukone, performing a stunt with SRK. Not to miss, the actor's bald look in the last part of the prevue. 

The film also marks the debut of Nayanthara in Bollywood. Shot across multiple Indian cities, the film will hit theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Being one of the much-awaited films of the year, makers have been teasing audiences with intriguing posters and now the prevue is finally here with a bang

