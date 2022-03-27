Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to unite again, to shoot for high action-sequence for this film

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Pathaan', whereas Salman Khan is busy with 'Tiger 3'. It was reported sometime back that Salman finished shooting for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan' and now it's time for Shah Rukh to feature in 'Tiger 3'.

As reported by ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will shoot together for an action sequence of 'Tiger 3' in the month of June. The report claims that Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in Spain for 'Pathaan', will return to India by the month-end. Following this, he will begin shooting for Raju Hirani’s yet-to-be-titled movie in April. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The two actors will then take a break and unite again for the action sequence of 'Tiger 3'.

"The Tiger 3 sequence with Shah Rukh and Salman will be talked about well after the film’s release. It will be the same with the sequence in Pathaan too," the source cited by the entertainment portal claims.

Salman Khan had in December last year confirmed that Shah Rukh will be seen in 'Tiger 3' and that he would be seen in SRK's 'Pathaan'. "Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan should come before that," he had revealed during a media interaction on his birthday.

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also features Emraan Hashmi, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

On the other hand, 'Pathaan' marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie 'Zero'. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Recently, SRK also shared a glimpse of his eight-pack abs and long hair for 'Pathaan'.

The picture raised the temperature on social media and left fans excited for the movie. 'Pathaan' will be released on January 25, 2023.

