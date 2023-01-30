Shah Rukh Khan Spills Beans on Pathaan Sequel, Says, ‘It will be my honour to...’

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan during the success event of his recently released `Pathaan` talked about the sequel of the film and said, "Whenever he (Siddharth) wants me I`ll do it." While hinting `Pathaan 2`, during the interaction, director Siddharth Anand said, "Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege?", fans screamed, "Pathaan 2." Siddharth replied: "Insha allah."

The `Don` actor on the other hand also talked about the sequel of the film. "This is a big day for us, my family. We haven`t experienced this happiness in a while. Whenever he (Siddharth Anand) wants me to do Pathaan 2, I`ll do it. If they want to make a sequel, it`ll be my honour to do it," said Shah Rukh Khan.

While sharing his experience of working with Siddharth, he said, "Just like every filmmaker, I also had a wish list to once work with Shah Rukh Khan. I think you have to earn a Shah Rukh Khan film, I think it was my journey which I completed and that is when I got a gift to direct Shah Rukh Khan."

Sidharth Anand also spoke about how the controversy that `Pathaan` faced prior to its release had affected the film`s team. He said, "Our last two months were a little stressful, to be honest, because of the whole environment, and everyone supported us. People came in huge numbers on day 1 to watch our film."

`Pathaan` is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, `Pathaan`, which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it`s Salman Khan`s extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special. It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK`s comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli`s `Baahubali 2` and Yash-starrer `KGF 2` to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. It collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.