Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Jawan' Becomes Fastest 400 Crore Earner In Hindi, Beats 'Gadar 2', 'Pathaan'

New Delhi: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues to enjoy in the highly-anticipated glory and success. 'Jawan' has proved to be nothing less than a festival for cinema goers across the country has sent the box office in a tizzy. Having booked a phenomenal record-breaking opening, Jawan has now become the fastest film to cross 400 Cr.

Within a mere 11 days, 'Jawan' has amassed a staggering 430.44 crore in the Hindi language alone. When considering all languages, the film boasts a formidable India net collection of 479.99 crore, with the languages contributing an impressive 49.55 crore, a feat rarely seen for a Hindi release dub, on the verge of surpassing the 50 crore milestone.

'Jawan' continues its triumphant journey at the box office, leaving both audiences and trade experts in awe with its astonishing numbers. Even during its second weekend, the film maintained a strong grip on the box office, securing an impressive 82.46 crore in Hindi. When factoring in all languages, the film's total stands at a remarkable 88.66 crore.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that "Jawan" has not only broken records in its home market but has also made waves in international markets.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.