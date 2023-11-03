Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Jawan' Continues To Woo, Enjoys Impressive Rating On Rotten Tomatoes - Check Here

New Delhi: Right from its release, Jawan has enjoyed a strong support from the fans in theatres. From action, drama, and comedy to an enthralling visual spectacle, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has indeed come as the biggest release of this year. The film is about to complete a month-long journey but its madness doesn't seem to settle down as the film booked its magnificent triumph by surpassing all the big Hindi releases of the year on Rotten Tomatoes critic's score of 2023 and became the first film to surpass 90% level.

On Rotten Tomatoes critic's score of 2023, Jawan scored the highest at 91% with an 88% audience score. This indeed shows that the film is still engaging the audience and their interest is still rising at a fever pitch. The list of films and their scores that have been surpassed by 'Jawan' are - 'Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kii Kahaani' at 88%, 'Pathaan' at 83%, 'OMG 2' at 75%, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' at 33%, 'The Kerala Story' at 20% and 'Gadar 2' at 17%.

'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way. Post the success of the movie, the makers recently held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

‘Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.