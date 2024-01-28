Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan Continues To Woo, Wins Filmfare Award In THESE Categories

New Delhi: It's raining awards for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. The 2023 mass actioner registered a phenomenal win at the Filmfare Awards. While Shah Rukh Khan set his rule all over the world with Jawan last year, he is still setting his rule on the award ceremony. As the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 is going on, 'Jawan' has booked its phenomenal triumph by taking home awards in two categories, Best VFX and Best Action.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment won the Filmfare award for Best VFX for Jawan. On the other hand, Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, and Sunil Rodrigues won the Filmfare Award for Best Action for 'Jawan'.

Jawan also received tremendous love from the masses which made it top the IMDb’s most popular Indian movies 2023 list. Moreover, the audience's love is indeed evident with the fact that Jawan is the most searched film on Google.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Jawan' has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting record books along the way. Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee. Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."