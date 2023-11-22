NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Dunki' have kick-started the musical journey of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial by unveiling the 'Dunki Drop 2' - 'Lutt Putt Gaya', the first heart-warming melody from the film. The song opens up the chapter of Hardy when he falls for Manu as she stands up for him against the world. Watch him as his feelings for Manu transform him into a hopeless romantic.

This melodic treat, composed by the maestro Pritam, features the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh. The delightful dance moves, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, add an extra layer of magic, setting the perfect stage for the romance to unfold.

Rajkumar Hirani, hailed as a master storyteller has the most watched and endearing films to his credit and this time he is all set to treat the audiences with another charming gem, full of heart and humour, 'Dunki'. The film is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is an upcoming comedy-drama based on illegal immigration technique named, 'Donkey Flight'. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who co-wrote the screenplay with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, and produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

'Dunki' is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on December 21, 2023.