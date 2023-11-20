Shah Rukh Khan To Release First Song Lutt Putt Gaya From Dunki On November 22?

NEW DELHI: The first song from Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' is all set to release this week. While the audience is already intrigued to witness the heartwarming world that Rajkumar Hirani is about to bring with the film, it would definitely be a treat to witness the first melody from the film. So, stay tuned as the first song, Lutt Putt Gaya is on its way to rule your playlist.

As per a source close to the project, 'After 'Dunki Drop 1' and intriguing posters, the makers are planning to release the first song from 'Dunki' titled 'Lutt Putt Gaya' on November 22, the romantic track is a soulful yet fun melody with quirky dance steps that will make eveyrone groove to the it."

'Dunki Drop 1', the firs video unit from the film grabbed everyone's eye and piqued the excitement a notch higher. Following this, the makers dropped the posters that gave the audience a wider glimpse into its world that is filled with love, friendship, and nostalgia attached to home. Now, the makers are all set to kick start the musical journey with the first song, Lutt Putt Gaya gearing up for its release this week.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

'Dunki' is a Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release on December 21, 2023 worldwide and on December 22 in India.

'Dunki' will face a Box Office battle with Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar', which is also arriving in cinemas on December 22. 'Salaar', also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao, will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

