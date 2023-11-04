Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Dunki Posters Featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover

New Delhi: Released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, the 'Dunki Drop 1' indeed came as an absolute treat for the audience and fans with its endearing narrative and went on to touch millions of hearts.

Drawn from Real-Life Experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

On November 4, two posters of 'Dunki' were released that introduced 5 characters of the ensemble cast together, featuring, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Vicky Kaushal. The posters capture the joy of friendships and the challenges they go through together to achieve their dreams.

Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne “Ullu ke patthon” ko imagine kiya tha….

Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai…



The #DunkiDrop1 is out now.

Watch it here: https://t.co/OlicweXz7M#Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas… pic.twitter.com/cNdOum9bzG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 4, 2023

Sharing the posters on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne ‘Ullu ke patthon’ ko imagine kiya tha… Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai…" (We look exactly the way Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) had imagined his ‘Ullu ke patthon‘ to be. There is still much more to share about them).

The first poster shows Shah Rukh Khan confidently walking towards the camera, accompanied by Taapsee, Vicky, Vikram and Anil, all dressed formally and holding files, suggesting they are headed for an interview.

The second poster depicts the same group navigating a rough terrain in an isolated area. While the others appear fatigued, Shah Rukh Khan gazes in one direction, seemingly anticipating a way out of the desolation. Meanwhile, Taapsee appears unfazed by the physical strain, as she smiles at Shah Rukh.

A Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release this December 2023.

The film is based on the concept of Donkey Flight, an unlawful backdoor entry technique for nations like the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America. Shah Rukh will be seen in the role of a man named 'Hardy' in 'Dunki', who desperately wants to move to London along with his buddies.