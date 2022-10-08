NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan wraps up action-thriller 'Jawan', says he wants to learn chicken recipe

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Friday (October 8) celebrated the 'Jawan' schedule wrap and shared his fun experience from the sets on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor treated fans with his much-anticipated film new update.

He tweeted, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Thalaivar Rajnikanth graced the sets of Shah Rukh. He watched the movie Nayanthara. The caption indicated that he partied with Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh thanked Thalapathy Vijay for feeding him during the shoot. He also thanked the 'Jawan' film director Atlee and his wife Priya for the hospitality and the chicken recipe that he wants to learn.

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's first look poster shared by Shah Rukh created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. 'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023.

Apart from 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu.

