Shah Rukh Khan's Actioner 'Pathaan' Completes Fifty Days In Theatres, Still Playing In 20 Countries

The film infused a new lease of life into the pandemic-stricken Hindi film industry which has seen back-to-back flops last year.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 07:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Released on January 25, `Pathaan` also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others.
  • SRK will be next seen in director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` and he has also director Rajkumar Hirani`s next `Dunki` opposite Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

New Delhi: Shah Rukh starrer `Pathaan` completed 50 glorious days in theatres on Wednesday. "`PATHAAN` 50 DAYS... STILL PLAYING IN 20 COUNTRIES... #Pathaan celebrates 50 days at *cinemas* today... Being screened at 800 cinemas in #India and 135 cinemas across international markets," trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan`s manager Pooja Dadlani shared the same post with folded hand emojis. The film infused a new lease of life into the pandemic-stricken Hindi film industry which has seen back-to-back flops last year.

The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, breaking the record of `Bahubali 2.` `Pathaan` raked 528.29 crores rupees while `Bahubali 2` minted 510.99 crore rupees.

Shah Rukh Khan recently posted on Twitter, ' "IT'S NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL". Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don`t take it personally....it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai. Jai Hind.'

Released on January 25, `Pathaan` also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film `Jawan` and he has also director Rajkumar Hirani`s next `Dunki` opposite Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.

