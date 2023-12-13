trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698439
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Prabhas' Salaar To Jitendra Kumar's Dry Day, Check Out The Awaited Christmas Releases Of 2023

The festive season promises an exciting lineup of movies. Here's a sneak peek into the cinematic delight awaiting audiences!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Three of the most loved stars of the Indian entertainment industry, SRK, Jitendra Kumar, and Prabhas are all set to charm the audiences with their releases, this Christmas. The festive season promises an exciting lineup of movies. Here's a sneak peek into the cinematic delight awaiting audiences!

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the big screen with "Dunki," a film set to captivate audiences in theatres. The anticipation is high as fans eagerly await SRK's magic on the silver screen this festive season. OTT's brightest star, Jitendra Kumar brings "Dry Day" to Amazon Prime on 22nd December. This is another intriguing addition to everyone's favourite Jeetu Bhaiya's highly successful repertoire. Produced by Nikhhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, it promises to be a festive treat! Another festive delight, the Prabhas-starrer "Sallar," is all set to grace the theaters on 22nd December. 

As the festive season approaches, audiences are surely in for an entertainment-packed celebration. Whether it's the star power of SRK, Jitendra Kumar's unmatchable versatility as recently seen in 'Panchayat season 2,'  and 'Jaadugar,' or the enchanting charisma of Prabhas, this Christmas promises a cinematic feast for all. 

