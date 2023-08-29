New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated actioner Jawan is nothing less than a spectacle that is about to arrive next week. As soon as the film is nearing its release date, its craze across the nation is constantly multiplying at a fever pitch. Adding up to the rising rage, the fan clubs are leaving no stone unturned to express their love for the film and yet another example of their love was witnessed as the famous fan club SRK Universe will be organizing a special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, making Jawan the first Hindi film to have such a morning show.

'Jawan' is all set to create history with its special 6 AM morning show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai. It's indeed a phenomenon that with this, Jawan will become the first Hindi film that will open the doors of this iconic theater in the early morning time. The prominent SRK fan club, SRK Universe, has previously organized the first ever 9 AM show in 51 years at Gaiety Galaxy for SRK's Pathaan, and this time with Jawan they are all set to rewrite history by breaking their own record.

We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy!

DM @pradhananshul41 to join us now!@iamsrk @Atlee_dir @RedChilliesEnt… pic.twitter.com/BdDBk9nJHx August 28, 2023

Currently, the audience is looking forward to the much-awaited trailer of Jawan that is arriving on 31st August 2023. Moreover, SRK is all set to make it even grander by releasing the trailer on Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 09:00 PM.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.