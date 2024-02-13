trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720972
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JAWAN

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Enters The ASTRA Awards Nominations, Netizens Are Proud

Released in multiple languages, Jawan cemented its position above all and has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever with a humongous collection of 1150 Cr. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Enters The ASTRA Awards Nominations, Netizens Are Proud Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer Jawan was the biggest phenomenon of 2023. The film with its arrival not only created records but also set its rule at the box office in India and globally as well. Released in multiple languages, Jawan cemented its position above all and has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever with a humongous collection of 1150 Cr. 

Now, the film has left a strong imprint internationally as it has become the only Indian film to be nominated at The ASTRA Awards presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance 2024.

The film is leaving no stone unturned to make a solid place for India on the global level. It is the only film from India that has been nominated at The ASTRA Awards in the best feature category presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance 2024. SRK's Jawan nominated along with Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

Jawan also received tremendous love from the masses which made it top the IMDB’s most popular Indian movies 2023 list. Moreover, the audience's love is indeed evident with the fact that Jawan is the most searched film on Google. 

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda
DNA Video
DNA: Uniform Civil Code: Why are Muslim religious leaders taking UCC so 'personal'?