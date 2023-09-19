New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release - Jawan remains unstoppable at the Box Office breaking records each single day. Amid all the hullabaloo and excitement, Jawan filmmaker Atlee in his latest interview with ETimes talked about the success of the film and also on how he is aiming for the Oscars too.

JAWAN FOR OSCARS?

When asked if he is now eyeing for the prestigious Oscar Awards, Atlee said, "Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award. So, definitely, yeah, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see. I think Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call 'Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?"

'WANT TO WORK WITH SALMAN, RANBIR...'

In the same interview, Atlee was also asked about which other Bollywood stars he would like to work with after Shah Rukh Khan. "The good thing is, everyone loves the craft and what my team and I do. So, I am also intrigued about working with the big stars of the country. The good thing is, God has to bless you. God's blessing to me is a good script and a good idea. So, once it is taking place, then other steps would be easy. I am also waiting for a good script to get locked to work with Salman sir and Ranbir sir," he said.

Jawan is Atlee's first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. It also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt appear in pivotal cameos. The ensemble star cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra among others.