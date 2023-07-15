Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue Leaves Audiences Hooting and Cheering in Theatres - Watch
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has dropped its much-awaited Prevue. Creating a buzz, the audience got a chance to watch it on the big screen and the reaction has been both positive and enthusiastic.
The 'Jawan' prevue made the audience scream and cheer in awe. Thereafter, netizens started to talk about it on the social media.
Video: Craze for #Jawan ___. #JawanPrevue response in theatre today from our @SrkMalegaonFC team__. #ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk @Atlee_dir #Nayanthara@anirudhofficial @RedChilliesEnt pic.twitter.com/90rAPpv7kh — __SRKCFC___ (@SRKCHENNAIFC) July 14, 2023
Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.
