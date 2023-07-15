trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636020
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue Leaves Audiences Hooting and Cheering in Theatres - Watch

 The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The prevue made the audience scream and cheer in awe
  • Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation
  • The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Prevue Leaves Audiences Hooting and Cheering in Theatres - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has dropped its much-awaited Prevue. Creating a buzz, the audience got a chance to watch it on the big screen and the reaction has been both positive and enthusiastic. 

The 'Jawan' prevue made the audience scream and cheer in awe. Thereafter,  netizens started to talk about it on the social media. 


cre Trending Stories

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded