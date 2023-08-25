New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is high on creating the right kind of buzz ahead of its massive release. With almost everything set on a large scale, Jawan is all set to release on an even massive scale worldwide. It's quite evident with the fact that the film is set for its grand screening at the world's largest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jawan has certainly stepped a giant foot on the global level as the film is all set to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen currently stands in Leonberg near Stuttgart, Germany, and measures 38 by 22 m (125 by 72 ft). Moreover, Jawan is the first Indian film that is set to release on such a grand scale. This indeed ensures that the audience will now be able to enjoy the thrill and adventure of this mega-action entertainer in an even more efficient and magnificent manner.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

