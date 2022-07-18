NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan's new look from 'Dunki' leaked, PIC from set goes viral!

A picture of the 'Raees' actor filming for 'Dunki' recently surfaced on social media. It showed him in a casual messy look while surrounded by the film's team. In the image, which was shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a 'kada' on his wrist.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's look from his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial film 'Dunki' has leaked online, as the actor shoots for the movie in London.
  • A picture of the 'Raees' actor filming for 'Dunki' recently surfaced on social media.

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's new look from 'Dunki' leaked, PIC from set goes viral!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's look from his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani directorial film 'Dunki' has leaked online, as the actor shoots for the movie in London.

A picture of the 'Raees' actor filming for 'Dunki' recently surfaced on social media. It showed him in a casual messy look while surrounded by the film's team. In the image, which was shared by fan accounts, Shah Rukh was seen dressed in a simple checked shirt and black pants, with a 'kada' on his wrist.

Media outlets had reported last week that Shah Rukh along with his co-star Taapsee Pannu and Hirani will be flying to London and Europe for a shooting schedule.

 

He was reportedly spotted at the airport a couple of days back and after fans spotted him filming in London, his picture from the sets went viral on social media.

Earlier in May, a photo of the director-actor duo from the sets of their first collaboration with 'Dunki,' had surfaced online. In it, Shah Rukh was seen wearing sunglasses with a grey t-shirt, dark jeans and sneakers. However, Taapsee was absent from the photo.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri Khan. The film went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

 

Live TV

Shah Rukh KhanSRKDunkiSRK upcoming moviesJawanPathaan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022