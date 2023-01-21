Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Advance Booking, Early Predictions: Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's actioner high on demand, set to break many records!

New Delhi: Bollywood's badshah Shah Rukh Khan is set to be on the silver screens after almost 4 years and the wait looks worth it. His upcoming venture Pathaan is making all the noise and guess what? It's the right kinda noise. Times Now quoted trade analyst Atul Mohan who estimated that a total of 90,000 tickets have already been sold out on very first day of the advance booking.

Trade experts believe Pathaan should get a bumper opening of Rs 35 to Rs 45 crore if not more, given all the hype around the movie. Yash Raj Films opened advance booking for Pathaan, on Jan 20, i.e, 5 days before the film’s release! Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Pathaan can race past YRF's War and next to beat in advance booking game would then be KGF 2.

According to the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Pathaan is doing well. On day 2 it has sold 275506 tickets and earned Rs 84, 52, 7732 Gross whereas in Telugu markets, it has so far sold out 7369 tickets raking in Rs 87,5509 Gross.

Pathaan's All India advance booking figures for Day 2 stand at Rs 8,54, 03241 (Rs8.54 Cr).

YRF’s adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be super-hits right from the teaser, the two songs - Besharam Rang & Jhoome Jo Pathaan - and the recently dropped trailer that has caused an internet meltdown!