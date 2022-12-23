topStoriesenglish
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes the first Indian film to release on ICE theater format, read on

The ICE theater format includes side panels which along with the main screen, create a peripheral vision, giving a sense of enhanced immersion with a background contrast of colours and motion.

Dec 23, 2022
  • Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.
  • Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and it will be the first Indian film to release in the novel ICE theater format!

New Delhi: Pathaan is India’s biggest-ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the adrenaline-pumping film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and it will be the first Indian film to release in the novel ICE theater format!  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Yash Raj Films has been the front-runner to adopt path-breaking technology that pushes the envelope to give audiences an immersive movie-going experience. We are proud to announce that Pathaan will be the first Indian film to release in ICE format to give audiences an immersive experience,” says Rohan Malhotra, Vice President Distribution - Yash Raj Films.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The ICE theater format includes side panels which along with the main screen, create a peripheral vision, giving a sense of enhanced immersion with a background contrast of colours and motion. Internationally, films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Batman, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Top Gun: Maverick and Morbius have released in ICE THEATERS in this high-end format.

Rohan says, “The format debuted in India with two operational PVR Cinema sites in Delhi NCR screening Avatar : The Way of Water and it is a rage with audiences across the world. Adapting and embracing new tech before anyone else has always been a part of our YRF’s DNA.”

He adds, “YRF will be continuing the practise of being the first adopter of premium formats in India like we have done in the past like Dhoom 3 (2013) - 1st Indian film in IMAX, Thugs of Hindostan (2018) - 1st Indian film in 4DX and MX4D, War (2019) - 1st Indian film in D-Box.”

