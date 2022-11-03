Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan teaser copied? Netizens claim scenes copied from 'Captain America', 'War'

Mumbai: As superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Pathaan' on his 57th birthday, a certain section of social media seemed unimpressed. 'Pathaan' presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in.

The film is the first of SRK's three films after a hiatus of over four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero' which tanked badly at the box-office.

Several users took to social media to talk about the teaser. A netizen compared a scene from 'Pathaan' to Prabhas's 2018 film 'Saaho'. In the scene, SRK is seen flying using a jetpack.

#PathaanTeaser is the Cheap Version of WAR with Poor VFX and a Retired Non Action Hero, It's Just that Siddharth Anand has gone too Cheap Here with #Pathaan! pic.twitter.com/ZZNpiWmbJL — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 2, 2022

#PathaanTeaser is an average show. It started on a very good though..but action scenes are not looking new or breathtaking... The problem with the teaser is #SiddharthAnand.. his most of the action blocks are copied from some Hollywood films. But here Pathaan action is November 2, 2022

Here's a thread of copied scenes shown in #Pathaan Teaser!



1. War- released in 2019



a) THE BIKE SCENE - SRK ON BIKE



b) THE GHUNGROO DANCE SCENE- AND SRK DEEPIKA DANCE NUMBER



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/0HADSsx6zq — Veer #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@SalmanZveer) November 2, 2022

A social media user pointed out a scene from the 2005 film 'Dus', where Zayed Khan used a grenade to blow up a tank while riding a bike. One even noticed and shared photographs to compare sequences from 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

One commented about the VFX used in 'Pathaan' and called it 'embarrassing', while another said it was a "crowd-funded B grade Action movie from Hollywood".

A shocked user said that the teaser felt like watching 'Captain America', 'Die Another Day' and 'Beast & Vivegam'.

'Pathaan', produced by India's premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will drop in theatres on January 25, 2023.