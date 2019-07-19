Shah Rukh Khan's 'The Lion King' hits screens, check out box office prediction here

New Delhi: Finally, 'The Lion King' hit the screens on Friday. It is a remake of the 1994 film of the same name and released in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan have lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba, respectively, in the Hindi version of the film. Actor Shreyas Talpade, meanwhile, has voiced for the character of Timon in 'The Lion King'.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'The Lion King' released in India across 2,140 screens and he predicts that the film will earn in double digits on Day 1. 'The Lion King' started on a good note and had a solo release this week.

"'The Lion King' has started on a good note... Will be the first choice of moviegoers this week... Should collect in double digits on Day 1 (all versions combined)," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

#TheLionKing screen count...

India: 2140#English #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu

Has started on a good note... Will be the first choice of moviegoers this week... Should collect in double digits on Day 1 [all versions combined]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2019

Of the film, SRK earlier said that it will always be special for his family as Aryan is also associated with it.

"'The Lion King' is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. The legacy of 'The Lion King' is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me," Shah Rukh said, news agency IANS reported.

"'The Lion King' follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. It has been directed by 'The Jungle Book' fame director Jon Favreau.

(With IANS inputs)