Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' continues dream run at box office

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani joined forces for the first time in 'Kabir Singh'. The film sent cash registers ringing at the box office the moment it hit the theatres and continues its dream run, two weeks post-release.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Adarsh listed the benchmarks achieved by the film till now. He wrote, “#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 125 cr: Day 7 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 175 cr: Day 10 ₹ 200 cr: Day 13 ₹ 225 cr: Day 16 India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 225 cr... 2019 releases... #KabirSingh: Day 16 #Uri: Day 38 India biz.”

The film is an official remake of the Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy'. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga, the same director who helmed the 2017 original blockbuster.