Shahid Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Untitled Love Story Drama Shoot Wrapped, Check First Picture

The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The makers of refreshing romcoms such as Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, and Luka Chuppi have officially announced the film wrap of their latest project starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon...and the surprises don't end there! The team released a sensational snapshot from the movie. Jio Studios and Maddock Films have joined hands to present a unique tale of romance.

The exclusive picture sees fresh new pair Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exude sizzling hot chemistry. Not only does this duo look scintillating together, but there's also a thrilling 'never seen before' appeal to them. The film has been written and directed by Amit Joshi along with Aradhana Sah. 

The picture goes on to reveal that the untitled film will hit cinemas this October. What's even more interesting is the tagline, which says: "An impossible love story". 

Why is this love story impossible? Is there more to this picture? Well, we've got to stay tuned to dig up some answers. 

On the work front, Kriti has started working on 'The Crew', apart from this she will be seen in Ganapath along with Tiger Shroff, in Adipurush along with Prabhas. Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in his successful digital debut Farzi which streamed on Prime Videos.

